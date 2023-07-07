Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch says Shah Rukh Khan doesn't know acting, gets brutally trolled

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch was brutally trolled after saying that Shah Rukh Khan was not a good actor. (Image: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is a global star and his fan following is massive. So, when a Pakistani actress said that he wasn’t a good actor and not handsome in the “conventional” sense, she got brutally trolled on social media. Mahnoor Baloch was on speaking on a Pakistani talk show called "Had Kardi" where she talked about SRK’s personality and acting skills.

According to Baloch, Khan is "a great businessman" and knows "how to market himself". She also said that SRK has a good personality but is not handsome according to the "beauty parameters". "Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don't have any aura, so people do not even notice them," Baloch said on the talk show.

"It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful,” she added.

Of course, Mahnoor’s remarks didn’t go down well with Khan’s fans and they trolled her mercilessly on social media.

"No offence but who is she and what are her achievements till date? Just need to know. What SRK is today is because of what he did in the past and how he built himself over the years," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “What rubbish she is saying…SRK is a quality actor and a legend.”

“What rubbish? She has gone mad,” a third user remarked.