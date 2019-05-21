Paid subscribers or free content – what works better for OTTs?

It wouldn’t be surprising to know that between January to March this year hybrid online streaming platforms scored more active monthly users (AMUs) than those over the top (OTT) players that offer 100 percent subscription.

According to a recent report by RedSeer Consulting, platforms like Hotstar, Zee5 that offer partial subscription together reported 250 million active monthly users (AMUs) between January 2019 to March 2019, while 100 percent subscription-based channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime clocked 12 million AMUs.

But the question is despite having a large user base how profitable is the hybrid model?

And how are 100 percent subscription-based channels managing with a low user base with so much competition in the space?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Hanish Bhatia, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint, explained that monetisation model depends on the type of content and audience profiles.

"Vertically integrated platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, have targeted content and create content on a frequent basis, which is more suited for subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) model. While platforms with larger audiences that generate significant views and advertising impressions are more suited for advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) model. So, it’s always a cost-benefit analysis for the type of content and its suitability.”

He added that “in a hybrid model, television content is typically going to a digital platform for free, while content curated solely for digital is being monetized through subscriptions.”

Giving the example of Netflix, Roopak Saluja, Founder and CEO of The 120 Media Collective, a communications and content group, said, “Netflix when they came to India they were not planning to go too high. They initially had said that they will go after Indians that have credit cards and Indians who travel outside the country, And they in two-three years have done about a million subscribers. But the point is that they ramped it up tremendously and they will not be okay with just that.”

“But compared to Hotstar which is probably at 300 million subscribers, Netflix is about 10-12 million. For them (Netflix) they are doing a lot of stuff to gain ground on that front (get more users) but they are still not going to go very base. They are still looking at urban India. They can carry on with their current strategy to go from 10-12 million to 25-30 million,” said Saluja.

However Saluja thinks that right now all OTTs are not behind profitability.

"Right now profitability is not what they (streaming platforms) are chasing after. They are chasing after subscription growth because profitability will come. To launch an OTT platform you need to have deep pockets and you can go six to seven years also without making profits. Customer acquisition and growth are of primary importance for these people. Also, profitability is not an easy thing. The cost of customer acquisition and funding content is a big part of their cost.”

While the two models of monetisation depend on the kind of content that is being offered, there are challenges for each of them. If 100 percent subscription players need to work on to expand their customer base rapidly, the hybrid models face the challenge of fully monetising their large user base.

Adding to this Saluja said: “if you follow an AVOD model, the danger is if you have too much ad clutter (the platform can think they need more ad inventory to monetise more) that could become a disturbing experience for the user. If that happens, the danger is people will flee that platform. And they (partial subscription-based models) will also have to match it to people’s propensity to be able to pay for content which is where branded content comes in.”