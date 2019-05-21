App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paid subscribers or free content – what works better for OTTs?

According to a report, platforms that offer partial subscription together reported 250 million active monthly users (AMUs) between January 2019 to March 2019, while 100 percent subscription-based channels clocked 12 million AMUs.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

It wouldn’t be surprising to know that between January to March this year hybrid online streaming platforms scored more active monthly users (AMUs) than those over the top (OTT) players that offer 100 percent subscription.

According to a recent report by RedSeer Consulting, platforms like Hotstar, Zee5 that offer partial subscription together reported 250 million active monthly users (AMUs) between January 2019 to March 2019, while 100 percent subscription-based channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime clocked 12 million AMUs.

But the question is despite having a large user base how profitable is the hybrid model?

And how are 100 percent subscription-based channels managing with a low user base with so much competition in the space?

related news

Talking to Moneycontrol, Hanish Bhatia, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint, explained that monetisation model depends on the type of content and audience profiles.

"Vertically integrated platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, have targeted content and create content on a frequent basis, which is more suited for subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) model. While platforms with larger audiences that generate significant views and advertising impressions are more suited for advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) model. So, it’s always a cost-benefit analysis for the type of content and its suitability.”

He added that “in a hybrid model, television content is typically going to a digital platform for free, while content curated solely for digital is being monetized through subscriptions.”

Giving the example of Netflix, Roopak Saluja, Founder and CEO of The 120 Media Collective, a communications and content group, said, “Netflix when they came to India they were not planning to go too high. They initially had said that they will go after Indians that have credit cards and Indians who travel outside the country, And they in two-three years have done about a million subscribers. But the point is that they ramped it up tremendously and they will not be okay with just that.”

“But compared to Hotstar which is probably at 300 million subscribers, Netflix is about 10-12 million. For them (Netflix) they are doing a lot of stuff to gain ground on that front (get more users) but they are still not going to go very base. They are still looking at urban India. They can carry on with their current strategy to go from 10-12 million to 25-30 million,” said Saluja.

However Saluja thinks that right now all OTTs are not behind profitability.

"Right now profitability is not what they (streaming platforms) are chasing after. They are chasing after subscription growth because profitability will come. To launch an OTT platform you need to have deep pockets and you can go six to seven years also without making profits. Customer acquisition and growth are of primary importance for these people. Also, profitability is not an easy thing. The cost of customer acquisition and funding content is a big part of their cost.”

While the two models of monetisation depend on the kind of content that is being offered, there are challenges for each of them. If 100 percent subscription players need to work on to expand their customer base rapidly, the hybrid models face the challenge of fully monetising their large user base.

Adding to this Saluja said: “if you follow an AVOD model, the danger is if you have too much ad clutter (the platform can think they need more ad inventory to monetise more) that could become a disturbing experience for the user. If that happens, the danger is people will flee that platform. And they (partial subscription-based models) will also have to match it to people’s propensity to be able to pay for content which is where branded content comes in.”

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.