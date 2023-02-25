 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ousmane Sembène at 100: a guide to the life and work of the ‘father of African cinema’

In his 100th year, a look back at the impact of Senegalese filmmaker Ousmane Sembène, the 'father of African cinema', who was the first to make a film in an African language, and pioneer of 1950s-'60s African cinema. His neorealist films, moved away from European cinema, to show African life and working-class people stripped off all stereotypes.

Ousmane Sembène, the late Senegalese film director and one of the greatest African auteurs, stepped into his 100th year in Janaury 2023.

The impact of filmmaker Ousmane Sembène’s work should not be understated. His films, made in the neorealist style, were concerned with working-class people and tended to use non-professional actors. This allowed him to represent African life on its own terms, focusing on African characters as distinct, thinking and speaking individuals beyond predictable stereotypes. He was also the first to make a film in an African language. For this, he is considered the “father of African cinema”.

Famously stating “Europe is not my centre”, he was a leading voice among a group of filmmakers, often referred to as the “pioneers” of African cinema, who emerged in the 1950s and ’60s.

Sembène (1923-2007) was deeply motivated by a need for political and social change. He was equally a fierce critic of colonialism and its legacies, the post-independence realities across Africa, as well as the strictures of “tradition”. These themes feature heavily across his nine feature films made between 1966 and 2004.

As we celebrate his 100th year and rediscover his films, we can gain a better understanding of Sembène, and the themes of his work, by looking at the turns his life took that led him to cinema.