MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Our day together’: Twinkle Khanna’s tribute for father Rajesh Khanna, with whom she shares birthday

Rajesh Khanna had died after a long illness in 2012. He was one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
“A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy,

“A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy," Twinkle Khanna wrote for her father Rajesh Khanna. (Image posted on Instagram by Twinkle Khanna)


Author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday posted a tribute for her father, superstar Rajesh Khanna, on social media to mark his birth anniversary.

The 48-year-old shared a black-and-white childhood photo with her father on Instagram. Both of them share the same birthday.

“He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday,” the author wrote in her post. “A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

The author’s followers sent her good wishes. “Happy Birthday to the father n daughter,” radio jockey and actor Alok said in a comment on her post.

Close

Related stories

Make-up artist Puneet B Saini wrote: "This is so lovely. Happy happy happiest Birthday Tina. May this year continue to shine brightly into your world and may your laughter and wit never cease to bring a smile upon our faces … loads of love and warmth always.”

Rajesh Khanna had died after a long illness in 2012. He was 69. One of the most renowned actors in the Hindi film industry, he had starred in movies like Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi,  AradhanaDoliBandhanIttefaqDo Raaste and Kati Patang.

The superstar won several awards film awards in his lifetime. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, posthumously. He was also a Lok Sabha member for the Congress from 1992 to 1996.

He was married to actor Dimple Kapadia, with whom he had two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke.

Twinkle has written books likes Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She also writes columns for newspapers.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bollywood #Rajesh Khanna #Twinkle Khanna
first published: Dec 29, 2021 01:36 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.