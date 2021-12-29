'Our day together’: Twinkle Khanna’s tribute for father Rajesh Khanna, with whom she shares birthday

“A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy," Twinkle Khanna wrote for her father Rajesh Khanna. (Image posted on Instagram by Twinkle Khanna)

Author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday posted a tribute for her father, superstar Rajesh Khanna, on social media to mark his birth anniversary.

The 48-year-old shared a black-and-white childhood photo with her father on Instagram. Both of them share the same birthday.

“He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday,” the author wrote in her post. “A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

The author’s followers sent her good wishes. “Happy Birthday to the father n daughter,” radio jockey and actor Alok said in a comment on her post.

Make-up artist Puneet B Saini wrote: "This is so lovely. Happy happy happiest Birthday Tina. May this year continue to shine brightly into your world and may your laughter and wit never cease to bring a smile upon our faces … loads of love and warmth always.”

Rajesh Khanna had died after a long illness in 2012. He was 69. One of the most renowned actors in the Hindi film industry, he had starred in movies like Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi, Aradhana, Doli, Bandhan, Ittefaq, Do Raaste and Kati Patang.

The superstar won several awards film awards in his lifetime. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, posthumously. He was also a Lok Sabha member for the Congress from 1992 to 1996.

He was married to actor Dimple Kapadia, with whom he had two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke.

Twinkle has written books likes Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She also writes columns for newspapers.