OTTs or Covid-19? What made HBO and AXN go off the air in India?

HBO will soon go off the air, in another sign of the pressure niche channels are facing in India at the moment.

New York-headquartered media and entertainment company Warner Media announced on October 15 that it would cease transmission of its HBO and WB channels in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives with effect from December 15.

Earlier this year, Sony Pictures Network (SPN) discontinued AXN and AXN HD across India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

According to a BARC report titled ‘What India Watched – 2019’, English channels saw a 41 percent drop in viewership in the last four years and contributed only 1 percent to the total TV viewership share in 2019.

So, why are there no viewers for these channels, which were once very popular in India?

Multiple challenges

A senior executive at an advertising company said that English language channels were already on the ventilator when the coronavirus impact intensified the pressure on them.

Expanding on this, Sanchayeeta Verma, a former senior executive at GroupM, a media investment company, said: “When over-the-top platforms (OTTs) came in, they were giving the same content on demand at your convenience. In fact, it was much more up-to-date content. For instance, the final season of Game of Thrones (GOT) released internationally and in India simultaneously. So, there was a gradual shifting of viewers from TV to OTTs.”

Then came the new tariff order (NTO), which led to channel unbundling, she pointed out.

The New Tariff Order, which was implemented in February last year, gave viewers the choice of choosing the channels they wanted to watch and pay only for those channels. NTO also introduced a price for every channel.

According to Analyst Karan Taurani, who tracks the media and entertainment space closely and is Vice-President at Elara Capital, consumers moved towards selective viewing after the NTO took effect.

“This is why niche channels are suffering… because they are not able to sell separately and they can’t go Free to Air (FTA) because they may not get viewership as FTA is crowded with news channels. So, they are stuck both ways because they cannot bundle with the large broadcasters and if they go free, they lose viewership. So, the NTO is adding further pressure on these channels.”

But the final nail in the coffin was the coronavirus impact, said Verma. “During the lockdown, there was a further increase in OTT consumption. The other thing was advertising revenue loss. While the loss was faced by all genres, it was larger for English channels.”

Ad revenue hammered

English language entertainment and movie channels saw the steepest fall in the last few months, said Taurani. “No recovery after the drop is a bigger problem for this category. Advertisers follow viewers and with more viewers moving online, brands are also spending online,” he added.

Verma said that advertisers used to take English channels not because of their (viewership) numbers but because they gave brands a quality audience. Yet, the money spent on advertising on these channels was limited.

According to the unnamed ad executive cited earlier, the rate per 10 seconds for English language entertainment and movie channels four years back was Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. Now, these channels charge just Rs 2,000.

This category of channels was battered during the April-June quarter. The executive said that it was only the FMCG category that was still active during the lockdown. However, FMCG ads do not air on English entertainment and movie channels.

“FMCG is a category that buys 50 percent Free Commercial Time (FCT) of a channel. Channels that do not have FMCG advertisers, they see small ad revenues. While some of the English language channels have started seeing a slow recovery, it wouldn’t be enough to recover the losses they faced in the first six months of this year,” he said.

The executive added that these channels are priced in the Rs 15-19 range on TV. More viewers have now begun spending this money online, he said.

Cord cutter population up

Indeed, online video consumption saw a huge jump in the last few months due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Platforms such as ZEE5 have seen 80 percent growth in subscriptions. “It is not that the genre’s consumption has come down. It is just that there is a shift in medium. In fact, all the big production houses are setting up their own streaming services. They are moving from cable to OTT,” said Verma.

HBO has its own streaming service, HBO Max. However, the platform has not yet launched in India. Verma also believes that this trend is likely to pass on to the mass genre.

“During the lockdown, there was a spike in Hindi and regional language OTT consumption as well. Cord cutters (viewer who only watch content online), who were earlier at 20 percent, have increased to 30 percent or more now. So, the focus is digital,” said Verma.

Adding to this, Taurani said “Covid made things worse for these (English language) channels. They would have gone off air may be two years later but took the decision to discontinue now.”