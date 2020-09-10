OTTs become go-to platform for Indian youth amid COVID-19; Netflix, Amazon Prime lead list

In times of COVID-19, over-the-top (OTT) platforms became the most popular source of entertainment for the GenZ’s and millennials of urban India.

According to recently released Dentsu Marketing Cloud Insights - India Millennial & GenZ Study 2020, OTT platform’s popularity as a source of entertainment especially during lockdown outshone all other popular lockdown-based recreational activities by a very significant margin with 70 percent of Indian youth turning towards OTT-based entertainment.

The study which surveyed a sample size of over 200 individuals from urban India also said Amazon Prime and Netflix are the go-to platforms for the youth with 60 percent respondents having subscriptions to either or both of the platforms.

“The big two OTT platforms are closely followed by national-based platforms such as Hotstar, Zee5, among others," the study pointed out.

Gen Z, who are between the age of 5 and 25 years, have a larger number of OTT subscriptions. And they are also likely to have more Amazon and Netflix subscriptions.

However, when it comes to millennials who are between the age of 25 and 39 years, they were more likely to have Hotstar, Voot and Jio TV subscriptions when compared to their GenZ counterparts.

The study further pointed out that binge-watching as a culture is on the rise especially due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

Plus, the number of new OTT subscriptions purchased during the lockdown period spiked throughout India across demographics. In fact, millennials and Gen Z purchased two to three additional OTT platform subscriptions respectively since the start of the lockdown.

In terms of markets, viewers in north India were more receptive towards subscribing to new and regional platforms. On an average, North Indians purchased three new platform subscriptions during the lockdown period, the study said.

When it comes to viewers down south, two new subscriptions on an average were purchased by south Indians during the lockdown.

The study also revealed that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have a stronger grip in the south while North India prefers upcoming regional OTT platforms more.