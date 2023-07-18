English
    OTT platforms won't be allowed to demean Indian culture, society in name of creative freedom: Anurag Thakur

    PTI
    July 18, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST
    Anurag Thakur in meeting with OTT representatives on July 18

    Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday told OTT players that the government will not allow demeaning of Indian culture and society in the name of creative freedom.

    Thakur said this during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms here, persons attending the meeting said.

    They said the minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

    PTI
