Oscars nominations 2023 | Predictions: 'Avatar' or 'RRR', who will get an Academy Award Best Picture nomination?

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday, January 24 at 5.30 am Pacific Time (7 pm IST). Oscar-winner (and potential nominee for Pakistan’s entry Joyland, its executive producer) Riz Ahmed will join M3GAN star Allison Williams to announce the nominees. Voting closed last Tuesday for the nearly 10,000-strong membership of the Academy, up from 6,000 only a decade ago. The Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards were the last two big events that could influence votes, even though both of those voting bodies have zero overlap with the Academy.

The Academy used to have a limit of five nominees for Best Picture (like all its other awards) until that changed in 2010 after Christopher Nolan’s epic superhero sequel The Dark Knight shockingly did not get nominated in 2009; resulting in the current rule of “between five and ten nominees”. This year, 301 motion pictures from across the world will vie to be a nominee for the coveted Best Picture award.

As always, there’s a long list of movies that had the pedigree and were strong contenders on paper but eventually did not perform for various reasons. Heavy hitters like Alejandro González Iñárritu with Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Sam Mendes with Empire of Light, and David O Russell with Amsterdam simply failed to ignite any sparks among audiences and voters alike. But we are here to talk about the movies that did work. Here are our predictions:

Narendra Banad is an independent journalist. Views expressed are personal.