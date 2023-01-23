English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Oscars nomination 2023 | 'All That Breathes': Birds and brothers look for support

    The Wildlife Rescue hospital for birds in Delhi that is the focus of the Oscar-shortlisted documentary, 'All That Breathes', needs support to upgrade treatment and care.

    Faizal Khan
    January 23, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST
    Black kites that recovered from injuries rest on the roof of Wildlife Rescue, the bird hospital in Delhi's Wazirabad that is the focus of Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards' Best Documentary Feature prize. (Photo: Faizal Khan)

    Black kites that recovered from injuries rest on the roof of Wildlife Rescue, the bird hospital in Delhi's Wazirabad that is the focus of Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards' Best Documentary Feature prize. (Photo: Faizal Khan)

    Mohammad Umar's daily delivery on a foggy January afternoon counts a decent one dozen cartons. Twelve injured birds, eleven of them black kites, are inside the cardboard boxes that Umar has transported in an auto rickshaw from three hospitals in the national capital on the day.

    "Most of them are wing injuries," says Salik Rehman, who joins Umar in carefully collecting the cartons from the auto rickshaw and placing them on the floor of the treatment room of Wildlife Rescue, a hospital for birds near the Yamuna river in the northern region of the national capital.

    Wildlife Rescue's part-time employee Mohammad Umar bringing injured birds in cardboard boxes from various city hospitals for treatment. (Photo: Faizal Khan) Wildlife Rescue's part-time employee Mohammad Umar bringing injured birds in cardboard boxes from various city hospitals for treatment. (Photo: Faizal Khan)

    The Wildlife Rescue on Gali No. 9 in Rehmani Chowk of Wazirabad village in North Delhi is the subject of , the Indian film that has been shortlisted and is a contender for Oscar nomination for the Best Documentary Feature, to be announced on January 24. Both Umar and Rehman appear in the film, shot in Wazirabad over three years, along with Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, the two bird-loving brothers who founded the hospital two decades ago.