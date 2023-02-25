Oscars 2023: First ever ‘crisis team’ formed after Will Smith slapping incident

For the first time in Oscar history, a crisis team will be present at the 2023 awards to handle unforeseen events, in the aftermath of last year's slapping incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

In an interview with TIME Magazine, Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said preparations were in full swing to prevent any crisis at the Oscars ceremony on March 13 (according to India time).

"We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place," he said. "We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen."

Actor Will Smith had slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar awards after he made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss.