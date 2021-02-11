Oscar ceremony 2021 to be held in April will be live, in-person, and from multiple locations

Oscars

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, ceremony in April will be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations, organizers said on February 10.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that despite the coronavirus pandemic that has caused havoc in the entertainment industry, the group was “determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.”

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre.”

The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has been the venue for the Oscars show for several years. Normally, hundreds of the world’s top movie stars would gather in the 3,400-seat theatre for a live show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and camera crews.

As per the statement more details would be forthcoming. No host has been announced for the 93rd Academy Awards yet.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

California on Tuesday surpassed New York as the US state with the most coronavirus deaths and the Los Angeles area has been particularly badly hit.

The Academy re-scheduled the 2021 Oscar ceremony, the highest awards in the movie industry from Feb. 28 to April 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other award shows in recent months have replaced the usual gatherings at gala dinners and on stage with pre-recorded appearances or virtual events.

The Grammy Awards in January postponed its ceremony to March just three weeks before the scheduled date after talks with health experts and musicians.

The delayed Golden Globes ceremony for film and television on Feb. 28 will take part in both Los Angeles and New York with nominees taking part from locations around the world, organizers said last week.

Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.