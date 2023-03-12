 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5 viral Oscar moments, from Jennifer Lawrence's fall to the star-studded selfie

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Ahead of Oscar Awards 2023, a recap of the most viral and bizarre moments over the years from Hollywood's biggest night, that completely took the online world by storm. Read on to relive them.

Ellen DeGeneres's Oscar selfie became the most retweeted photo within an hour. (Image: @TheEllenShow/Twitter)

Oscar ceremonies in recent years have given us many viral and meme- worthy moments -- from red carpet looks to onstage behaviour and star-studded selfies. Ahead of Oscar Awards 2023, here is a look at the most buzzworthy events from the previous installments of Hollywood biggest night.

Jennifer Lawrence's fall

Dressed in a decadent Dior gown, Jennifer Lawrence tripped while climbing the stairs to the Oscars stage, to accept her Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. The moment was shared and turned into memes for years to come. Watch the video here.

Oscars selfie