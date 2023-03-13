 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Oscars 2023 full list of winners

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

Oscars 2023: Indian documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category. 'All That Breathes' lost the award to 'Navalny'.

Oscars 2023: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "The Elephant Whisperers".

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles. Sci-fi adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads at the pack of nominees with 11 nods, followed by "All Quiet on the Western Front", the highly-acclaimed anti-war film, and the tragicomedy "The Banshees of Inisherin".

From India,  RRR (Best Song for "Naatu Naatu") and "The Elephant Whisperers" (Best Documentary Short) won the top honours in their respective categories. "All That Breathes" (Best Documentary Feature) bowed out of the Oscars after losing to "Navalny".

Here is the list of nominees and winners in key categories at Oscars 2023:

Best Actor