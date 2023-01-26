English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Oscars 2023: Will 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' win everything all at once?

    True to the all-encompassing nature of its title, the genre-hopping maximalist epic garnered 11 Oscar nominations, including a historic nod for the legendary Michelle Yeoh.

    Narendra Banad
    January 26, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
    Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which has won 11 nominations at the 95th Oscars.

    Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which has won 11 nominations at the 95th Oscars.

    Multiverse epic had a historic showing at the Academy nominations earlier this week with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (for the Daniels, as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are popularly known), and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. This follows in the wake of increased visibility and recognition for Asian and Asian-led films over the last few years — (2019) had six nominations and four wins including Best Picture, (2020) had six nominations and one win, and (2021) had four nominations and one win.

    Multiverses are usually the domain of comic-book intellectual property, and while is a wholly original story, the movie owes a debt to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was the (2019) directing duo, the Russo brothers who were impressed by the Daniels’ debut feature, (2016) featuring Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, as a farting corpse (), and came on board as producers through their company, AGBO productions.

    Everything Everywhere... was initially conceived as a starring vehicle for Jackie Chan. When he passed on the script, the Daniels rewrote the movie from a woman’s perspective and approached Michelle Yeoh for the role of Evelyn, the immigrant laundromat owner under IRS audit who must travel the multiverse to save it from a powerful force. What follows is a gonzo adventure filled with wildly imaginative scenarios, but the movie is ultimately a heartwarming story of a mother’s connection with her daughter.