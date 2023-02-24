 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explained: Who votes for Oscars, how are winners selected?

Feb 24, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

95th Academy Awards: The Oscars will return in all their glory next month. Before the awards ceremony, let’s understand who picks Oscar winners and how the process of Oscar voting works.

The Oscars will return in all their glory next month. The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 12 (local time). The Oscar nominees were announced on January 24, with Academy voters this year handing out various nominations for box office smash hits such as Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- raising hopes that Oscars TV audiences will pick back up.

Before the Oscars 2023 awards ceremony, let’s understand who picks Oscar winners and how the process of Oscar voting works:

Who chooses Oscar nominees?

Oscar nominees and winners are chosen by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Currently, the Academy has nearly 10,000 members.