Indie film ‘To Leslie’ will retain Oscar nomination despite controversy

AFP
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

"To Leslie" had taken just $27,000 at the box office when star Andrea Riseborough's name appeared on the shortlist of nominees for Best Actress. She got the Oscars nod after an intense, last-minute social media campaign driven by her celebrity friends.

Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie'. (Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

Andrea Riseborough will keep her controversial Oscar nomination for "To Leslie" even though a review of the indie film's unorthodox promotional campaign uncovered concerns, the Academy said Tuesday.

The British star's best actress nomination, unveiled last week by Hollywood's most prestigious awards group, sent shockwaves through the industry.

While her performance was lauded by critics, the film had grossed just $27,000 at the box office, and had not received the sort of expensive and highly visible marketing campaign that is widely seen as essential for Academy Awards glory.

The movie -- about a Texas mother who won the lottery but squandered her fortune and descended into alcoholism -- instead relied upon an intense, last-minute social media campaign mounted by prominent celebrities including Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Paulson.