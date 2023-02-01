English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Indie film ‘To Leslie’ will retain Oscar nomination despite controversy

    "To Leslie" had taken just $27,000 at the box office when star Andrea Riseborough's name appeared on the shortlist of nominees for Best Actress. She got the Oscars nod after an intense, last-minute social media campaign driven by her celebrity friends.

    AFP
    February 01, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
    Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie'. (Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

    Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie'. (Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

    Andrea Riseborough will keep her controversial Oscar nomination for "To Leslie" even though a review of the indie film's unorthodox promotional campaign uncovered concerns, the Academy said Tuesday.

    The British star's best actress nomination, unveiled last week by Hollywood's most prestigious awards group, sent shockwaves through the industry.

    While her performance was lauded by critics, the film had grossed just $27,000 at the box office, and had not received the sort of expensive and highly visible marketing campaign that is widely seen as essential for Academy Awards glory.

    The movie -- about a Texas mother who won the lottery but squandered her fortune and descended into alcoholism -- instead relied upon an intense, last-minute social media campaign mounted by prominent celebrities including Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Paulson.