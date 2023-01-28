 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: Indie film's nomination sparks controversy, Academy launches review

AFP
Jan 28, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

"To Leslie" had taken just $27,000 at the box office when star Andrea Riseborough's name appeared on the shortlist of nominees for Best Actress. She got the Oscars nod after an intense, last-minute social media campaign driven by her celebrity friends.

A still from 'To Leslie'. (Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday it was launching a review of Oscars campaigning, days after a small indie film surprised industry-watchers with a shock nomination to Hollywood's most prestigious awards.

Riseborough, who plays a Texas single mother struggling with alcoholism, beat out presumed frontrunners Viola Davis ("The Woman King") and Danielle Deadwyler ("Till").

The nod came after an intense, last-minute social media campaign mounted on her behalf by celebrity friends including Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Paulson.