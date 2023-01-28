English
    Oscars 2023: Indie film's nomination sparks controversy, Academy launches review

    AFP
    January 28, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
    A still from 'To Leslie'. (Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday it was launching a review of Oscars campaigning, days after a small indie film surprised industry-watchers with a shock nomination to Hollywood's most prestigious awards.

    "To Leslie" had taken just $27,000 at the box office when star Andrea Riseborough's name appeared on the shortlist of nominees for Best Actress.

    Riseborough, who plays a Texas single mother struggling with alcoholism, beat out presumed frontrunners Viola Davis ("The Woman King") and Danielle Deadwyler ("Till").

    The nod came after an intense, last-minute social media campaign mounted on her behalf by celebrity friends including Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Paulson.