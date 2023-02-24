 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscar nominee Rihanna to perform at the awards ceremony in March

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

Rihanna is nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", alongside musicians and lyricists Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson.

Pop diva Rihanna recently performed at the Super Bowl, while pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna will follow-up her soaring Super Bowl halftime show with a performance at the Super Bowl of movies -- the Oscars.

Producers of the telecast said Thursday that the music superstar will sing "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Lift Me Up", with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for original song. It is Rihanna's first Oscar nomination.

Earlier this month, the Barbadian superstar, dressed in a bright red jumpsuit, plowed through 12 of her hits in 13 minutes, at the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The performance doubled as an announcement to the world that she was pregnant with her second child.