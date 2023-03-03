Deepika Padukone to present Oscar after Cannes jury honour

Actor Deepika Padukone will be among the celebrity presenters at the 2023 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 13 (according to India time), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

Padukone will join global stars, including Dwayne Johnson and Glenn Close, in handing out the most coveted film awards.

In recent months, the actor has prominently represented India on the global stage. She was a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in May and unveiled the World Cup trophy at the FIFA final in Qatar in December.

