Deepika Padukone to present Oscar after Cannes jury honour

Deepika Padukone featured on the first slate of Oscar presenters announced by the Academy.

Actor Deepika Padukone will be among the celebrity presenters at the 2023 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 13 (according to India time), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

Padukone will join global stars, including Dwayne Johnson and Glenn Close, in handing out the most coveted film awards.

In recent months, the actor has prominently represented India on the global stage. She was a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in May and unveiled the World Cup trophy at the FIFA final in Qatar in December.

At the Oscars this year, three films from India are nominated -- RRR (Best Song), All That Breathes (Best Documentary Feature) and The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film).

RRR's Oscar-nominated song, Naatu Naatu, will be performed live at the ceremony by singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Telugu-language film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has had a dream run at global film events.

Last week, it was named Best International Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards. It also won awards for Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Song.

In January, RRR had won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song for, marking India's first-ever victory at the ceremony.

At this year's Critics Choice Award, it beat All Quiet on the Western Front, the highly -acclaimed German anti-war drama, to win the Best Foreign Language Film prize.

Naatu Naatu again won the Best Song prize.

'RRR' is an epic saga set in pre-independence India, starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in leading roles. Its supporting cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.