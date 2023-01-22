 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Oscars 2023 | Predictions: 'Colin Farrell' to 'Michelle Yeoh', who will get an Academy Award Best Actor and Best Actress nomination?

Narendra Banad
Jan 22, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

A teacher, rock star, pilot, composer, parent, warrior, actor, a multiverse-spanning protagonist — who is all of these and more — the best performances up for the 95th Oscars consideration span a wide range of characters. The nomination results are out on January 24.

Oscars 2023 Best Actor and Best Actress probables

The year 2022 has been a pretty straightforward year for the Best Actor race. Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell grabbed their spots early on in the season, and the other spots have gotten clearer in the last few weeks especially with the BAFTA nominations. For a brief while, there were some dark horses like Adam Sandler for Netflix’s Hustler and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle for The Fabelmans, but they didn’t get any traction.

Ditto for the Best Actress Oscar, which is a two-way race at this point between Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh taking up the first two slots. Everyone else is just playing for the “happy to be nominated” losing places. If Babylon was better received, then Margot Robbie’s incandescent Nellie LaRoy could have been a real contender

Here are our predictions:

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser (Charlie, The Whale)

'90s heartthrob Brendan Fraser made a stunning comeback in 2022 with his wrenching performance as the dying teacher Charlie in The Whale. Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the film’s premiere in the Venice International Film Festival, and is riding a wave of nostalgia and goodwill from the industry.