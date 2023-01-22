 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023 | Predictions: 'Avatar' or 'RRR', who will get an Academy Award Best Picture nomination?

Narendra Banad
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:56 AM IST

This year, 301 movies were eligible to be nominated for the biggest prize in movies. From a whole new world with whale-like creatures in 'Avatar: The Way of Water', to the four walls of a small apartment in 'The Whale'; from 'The Woman King' to 'Women Talking', who will make the cut?

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday, January 24 at 5.30 am Pacific Time (7 pm IST). Oscar-winner (and potential nominee for Pakistan’s entry Joyland, its executive producer) Riz Ahmed will join M3GAN star Allison Williams to announce the nominees. Voting closed last Tuesday for the nearly 10,000-strong membership of the Academy, up from 6,000 only a decade ago. The Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards were the last two big events that could influence votes, even though both of those voting bodies have zero overlap with the Academy.

The Academy used to have a limit of five nominees for Best Picture (like all its other awards) until that changed in 2010 after Christopher Nolan’s epic superhero sequel The Dark Knight shockingly did not get nominated in 2009; resulting in the current rule of “between five and ten nominees”. This year, 301 motion pictures from across the world will vie to be a nominee for the coveted Best Picture award.

As always, there’s a long list of movies that had the pedigree and were strong contenders on paper but eventually did not perform for various reasons. Heavy hitters like Alejandro González Iñárritu with Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Sam Mendes with Empire of Light, and David O Russell with Amsterdam simply failed to ignite any sparks among audiences and voters alike. But we are here to talk about the movies that did work. Here are our predictions:

LOCKS

Everything Everywhere All At Once
This multiverse-spanning genre-bending story about one woman’s quest to find her own identity is really best described by its title. The directing duo known as ‘The Daniels’ gave Hong Kong legend Michelle Yeoh the role of a lifetime as Evelyn Wang, and a Best Actress nomination.