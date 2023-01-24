Oscars 2023 nominations LIVE updates: RRR, The Last Film Show in Academy's shortlist

January 24, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

Oscars 2023 nominations are all set to be announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. All eyes will be on the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. The 95th Academy Awards are especially exciting for India as four films -- and have been shortlisted. Viewers will know soon if the Indian entries get Oscar nominations. Nominees for Oscars 2023 will be announced at 8.30 am ET on January 24 (7 pm, according to Indian time). The event announcing

nominees will take place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be hosted by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.