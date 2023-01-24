Oscars 2023 nominations LIVE updates: RRR, The Last Film Show in Academy's shortlist

Oscar nominations 2023: Bettors’ Pick
Bettors are predicting that “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” could secure nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.
Oscars 2023 nominations are all set to be announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. All eyes will be on the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. The 95th Academy Awards are especially exciting for India as four films -- and have been shortlisted. Viewers will know soon if the Indian entries get Oscar nominations. Nominees for Oscars 2023 will be announced at 8.30 am ET on January 24 (7 pm, according to Indian time). The event announcing
“RRR” at the box office
“RRR” opened with a box office business of around Rs. 132 crore, according to industry estimates. It recorded revenue of Rs. 467 crore in the opening weekend at the worldwide box office and was listed as number one on the global box office chart.
The SS Rajamouli magnum opus has become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan with an estimated collection of Rs. 24 crore.
“RRR” has become the third highest-grossing Indian film with revenue of over Rs. 900 crore at the domestic box office and Rs. 1,111 crore worldwide.
Made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore, the blockbuster had released in 10,000 screens globally.
Oscar nominations will stream live at http://Oscars.org, or on the Twitter, YouTube and Facebook handles of the Academy.
The event announcing nominees will take place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be hosted by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.
The Oscar nominations 2023 will be announced at 7pm (IST).