'My little princess': Michelle Yeoh's mother says she made Malaysia proud with Oscar history

Associated Press
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Michelle Yeoh's mother cried for joy for her "little princess" when the Malaysian performer became the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar.

Yeoh's family and two cabinet ministers were among the supporters roaring with joy at Yeoh's win during a special Academy Awards viewing party in Malaysia on Monday morning. Her trophy for her performance as a laundromat owner was one of seven Oscars 2023 for "Everything Everywhere All at Once", including best picture.

Janet Yeoh, 84, praised the actor as intelligent and hardworking and a filial daughter.

"I so love my daughter and she has made Malaysia proud," Yeoh told a news conference after the viewing at a cinema in Kuala Lumpur. "Malaysia Boleh (Malaysia Can)!"