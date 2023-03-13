What was a donkey doing at the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel brought a donkey onstage in what was possibly the cutest moment at the Oscars this year. Jenny the miniature donkey is the breakout star from the Oscar-nominated tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

A beloved addition to the Oscars this year, Jenny played an important role in The Banshees of Inisherin. Kimmel, the Oscars host this year, introduced Jenny as an emotional support animal. “Not only is Jenny an actress, she is a certified emotional support donkey,” he said.

The Oscars are currently underway at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was lowered onto the stage after jets flew over Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, and he quickly launched into a monologue which laid into Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.

"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show -- you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor, and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech," joked Kimmel.

(With inputs from AFP)