Oscars 2023: India's 'Chhello Show', 'RRR' on shortlists. See all other contenders

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Academy Awards 2023: The final nominees will be announced on January 24. The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 12.

(Images Roy Kapur Films and RRR Movie)

The 95th Oscar awards ceremony is set to take place on March 12, 2023. Ahead of the ceremony, the Academy has announced shortlists in 10 award categories. From India, Chhello Show is part of the International Feature Film shortlist while RRR's Naatu Naatu is included in the Original Song category. The final nominees will be announced on January 24

Check the shortlists below:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

“All That Breathes” (India)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”