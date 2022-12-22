Oscars 2023: India's 'Chhello Show', 'RRR' on shortlists. See all other contenders

(Images Roy Kapur Films and RRR Movie)

The 95th Oscar awards ceremony is set to take place on March 12, 2023. Ahead of the ceremony, the Academy has announced shortlists in 10 award categories. From India, Chhello Show is part of the International Feature Film shortlist while RRR's Naatu Naatu is included in the Original Song category. The final nominees will be announced on January 24

Check the shortlists below:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

“All That Breathes” (India)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”

“Children of the Mist”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hidden Letters”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“The Janes”

“Last Flight Home”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“Anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

“Haulout”

“Holding Moses”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

“38 at the Garden”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Austria, “Corsage”

Belgium, “Close”

Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

Denmark, “Holy Spider”

France, “Saint Omer”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

India, “Last Film Show”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

Pakistan, “Joyland”

Poland, “EO”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Blonde”

“Crimes of the Future”

“Elvis”

“Emancipation”

“The Whale”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 95th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-seven scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Devotion”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Nope”

“She Said”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Time” from “Amsterdam”

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Til You’re Home” from “A Man Called Otto”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“My Mind & Me” from “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Stand Up” from “Till”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Dust & Ash” from “The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Sierra”

“Steakhouse”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

“Plastic Killer”

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sideral”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

“Warsha”

SOUND

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Top Gun: Maverick”