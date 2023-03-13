Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once, a wacky sci-fi film featuring multiple universes, sex toys, and hot dog fingers, on Monday won the Oscar for best picture.

The film -- which leads the overall nominations count at 11 -- follows a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner locked in battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain who happens to also be her own daughter.

Michelle Yeoh's heroine Evelyn must harness the power of her alter egos living in parallel universes, which feature hot dogs as human fingers, talking rocks, and giant dildos used as weapons.

Other contenders for Best Picture were All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Tar, and Women Talking.

Moneycontrol News