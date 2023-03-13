 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cocaine bear to donkey onstage: 5 viral moments from Oscars 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

From Hugh Grant's awkward interview to Malala's mic-drop moment: A look at the best moments from Oscars 2023

There was no ‘slapgate’ this time around, but the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night still gave us plenty to talk about. Even with a galaxy of stars in attendance, it was two animals that grabbed attention at the 95th Academy Awards. Electrifying performances, emotional acceptance speeches and some cracking jokes – all came together to make the night a memorable one.

Here is a look at 5 viral moments from Oscars 2023:

Cocaine bear makes an appearance
Before the Oscars, there were a lot of jokes about ‘Cocaine bear’ presenting an award at the ceremony – so imagine the surprise when director Elizabeth Banks actually walked onstage with the titular character of her film ‘Cocaine Bear’. It wasn’t an actual bear that took the stage at the Oscars, but a performer in a bear costume. The cocaine bear cameo nevertheless sent social media into tizzy.

A donkey onstage

There wasn’t an actual bear at the Oscars, but there was a real-life miniature donkey. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Jenny the donkey onstage in what was possibly the cutest moment at the Oscars this year. Jenny starred in the Oscar-nominated tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin. But she’s not just an actress, she’s also an emotional support animal, as Kimmel told the audience.