Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor award for ‘The Whale'

Brendan Fraser took home the 2023 Oscar for Best Actor, for his role of an obese, reclusive man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter in The Whale.

Fraser's competitors in the category were Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun). All of them are first-time nominees.

His co-star Hong Chau was nominated this year for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

The Whale, directed by Darron Aronofsky, is a moving story about a teacher eating his way to death. But some have criticised it as reflecting the disparaging way thin people perceive overweight folks.