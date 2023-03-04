 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All That Breathes’ co-cinematographer Riju Das: ‘Shaunak, the editors were three kites hovering over a landfill of footages, carefully choosing’

Tanushree Ghosh
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

Riju Das, one of the three cinematographers on Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', came on board after Ben Bernhard had to leave. Das, who's also shot Bhaskar Hazarika's 'Aamis', talks about shooting the Oscar-nominated documentary at great length and in long takes.

(Left) Stills from the Oscar-nominated documentary 'All That Breathes'; Riju Das, one of the three cinematographers on the film. (Images courtesy Aman Mann/Shaunak Sen)

A whole nation swoons to Shah Rukh Khan when he says “mausam bigadne wala hai” (the weather is going to change), to actually make a film about bigda hua mausam (climate gone bad) of a place, of a country, of the world is what a documentary does. Delhi, and India by extension, in a clichéd way, is an apocalypse now, its air noxious. To show that in a humanistic and poetic way is no mean feat. “As Delhi’s air changed, so did its metabolism… Delhi is a gaping wound, and we are trying to put a small Band-Aid on it,” say the brothers, in Shaunak Sen’s Oscar-nominated documentary, who resuscitate injured raptors from their derelict home clinic alongside a soap-dispenser business because bird hospitals turn away “non-vegetarian birds”. The majestic black kites are falling off the skies. Like microbiomes, they keep the city’s gut healthy, by feeding on human refuse but are refused by the human. How do the non-humans, or the more-than-humans, register their protest, their misery?

Black kites in a still from the Oscar-nominated documentary 'All That Breathes'. (Photo courtesy Aman Mann/Shaunak Sen)

Tall is the task that urges you to open your eyes (human and camera) to look for beauty in the filth around, in the quotidian, in the shrinking spaces: evocative shots, including one where the sewer looks like a river, and the animals allegorical. Cinematographers Ben Bernhard, Riju Das and Saumyananda Sahi share the credits roll. They will make you pick up your camera and start clicking/documenting. The credit for the film's impact, narrative, visual, emotional, also goes to its editors Charlotte Munch Bengtsen and Vedant Joshi.

Pure issue-based “monolinear messaging”, however, is not for Sen. His long-form, creative documentary relies on revelatory slow pans, languorous tilts, and focus shifts. Sen’s gaze compresses and decompresses to render the scientific and natural as poetic. The camera pans on to a dumping ground, dilates the filth, amplifies the squeaks of scuttling rats, the ominous scene-setting is reminiscent of a “fairy tale gone wrong”. Shot on 16:9 aspect ratio, the frames magnify, matter-of-factly, the non-human, micro life, peripheral species, the invisibilised. The close-up of perched black kites, like students in attendance in a classroom; flies quench their thirst from a puddle that reflects the human world in motion; a little tortoise watches the traffic go past; reflection of buildings and a plane in flight is seen on a puddle on a fallen banner; and happy accidents like a kite flying off with Rehman Salik’s spectacles.