Oscars 2022 says 'Stand with Ukraine', holds moment of silence

Oscars 2022: A call-to-action message regarding the war in Ukraine is projected on a screen during the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Hollywood addressed the Russia's bloody assault on Ukraine as it showed support for the war-torn country on its biggest platform, the Oscars. The 94th Annual Academy Awards held a moment of silence for amid the presentation ceremony.

A call-to-action message regarding the war in Ukraine was projected on a screen at Dolby Theatre.

Actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, referred to the war. Kunis and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, had earlier launched a Ukraine fundraiser on GoFundMe.

It had raised over $35 million toward relief supplies and free short-term housing for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries, and drew praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself.

“Kutcher and "Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief," wrote Zelensky, a former actor himself.