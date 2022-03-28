English
    Oscars 2022: Celebrity looks from the red carpet

    Oscars 2022 witnessed Hollywood's brightest stars hit the red carpet in high style as the movie industry celebrated the year in films and the A-listers brought their fashion game to the Dolby Theatre.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
    Oscars 2022: The best of red carpet looks include actors Jessica Chastain, Kisten Dunst and Kristen Stewart.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

    Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

    Actress Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet with Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Actress Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet with Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

    The cast of CODA, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Emila Jones, Amy Forsyth, and Daniel Durant pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. The cast of CODA, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Emila Jones, Amy Forsyth, and Daniel Durant pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

    Timothee Chalamet, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst speak on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Timothee Chalamet, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst speak on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

    Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

    Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

    Zendaya and Andrew Garfield pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Zendaya and Andrew Garfield pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.
    Tags: #Oscars 2022 #Oscars 2022 red carpet #Oscars red carpet #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 10:53 am
