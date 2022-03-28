Oscars 2022: Celebrity looks from the red carpet

Oscars 2022: The best of red carpet looks include actors Jessica Chastain, Kisten Dunst and Kristen Stewart.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet with Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

The cast of CODA, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Emila Jones, Amy Forsyth, and Daniel Durant pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

Timothee Chalamet, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst speak on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.