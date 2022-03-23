English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Oscars 2022: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling to host pre-Oscar event today

    Last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick had announced the Oscar nominees.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is co-hosting a pre-Oscar event celebrating south asian excellence in cinema.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is co-hosting a pre-Oscar event celebrating south asian excellence in cinema.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is everywhere. She has had a busy year shooting back to back projects, welcomed a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas and threw an impressive Holi party at her home in the United States. And now she is all set for the Oscars. No, unlike her other Oscar outings, she is not presenting an award or announcing nominees. This time, she will be co-hosting a pre-awards event to celebrate incredible South Asian talent today, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

    Chopra's co-hosts include Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal and Shruti Ganguly. Honorary guests to include Riz Ahmed, Suroosh Alvi, Joseph Patel and Aneil Karia.

    Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava - writers and producers of the documentary ‘Writing With Fire’ which has bagged the Best Documentary Feature nomination at the Academy Awards, will also attend the event.

    Choyning Dorji, Gulistan Mirzaei and Elizabeth Mirzaei will also be attending the event.

    The well-known panel will be discussing South Asian excellence in cinema particularly the West. The event will take place in Beverly Hills, according to reports.

    Close

    Related stories

    Last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick had announced the Oscar nominees. ‘The White Tiger’ – a film that she acted and produced also bagged a nomination for best adapted screenplay for Ramin Bahrani.

    In 2016, Chopra had presented the best film editing Oscar with actor Liev Schreiber.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Academy Awards #Oscars #Priyanka Chopra Jonas
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 12:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.