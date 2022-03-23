Oscars 2022: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling to host pre-Oscar event today

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is co-hosting a pre-Oscar event celebrating south asian excellence in cinema.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is everywhere. She has had a busy year shooting back to back projects, welcomed a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas and threw an impressive Holi party at her home in the United States. And now she is all set for the Oscars. No, unlike her other Oscar outings, she is not presenting an award or announcing nominees. This time, she will be co-hosting a pre-awards event to celebrate incredible South Asian talent today, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Chopra's co-hosts include Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal and Shruti Ganguly. Honorary guests to include Riz Ahmed, Suroosh Alvi, Joseph Patel and Aneil Karia.

Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava - writers and producers of the documentary ‘Writing With Fire’ which has bagged the Best Documentary Feature nomination at the Academy Awards, will also attend the event.

Choyning Dorji, Gulistan Mirzaei and Elizabeth Mirzaei will also be attending the event.

The well-known panel will be discussing South Asian excellence in cinema particularly the West. The event will take place in Beverly Hills, according to reports.

Last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick had announced the Oscar nominees. ‘The White Tiger’ – a film that she acted and produced also bagged a nomination for best adapted screenplay for Ramin Bahrani.