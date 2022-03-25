Ellen DeGeneres selfie to Leonardo DiCaprio's win: 5 internet-breaking moments from Oscars

Ellen DeGeneres's Oscar selfie became the most retweeted photo within an hour. (Image: @TheEllenShow/Twitter)

The Academy Awards is an annual affair filled with glamour, glitz and glory. The star-studded event, which is very formal, has on several times had moments that has broken the internet. And many, that happened before the internet era, have kept the audience buzzing even decades later.

Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on Monday, we recap five internet-breaking Oscar moments.

Ellen DeGeneres and her famous Oscar selfie



If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Ellen DeGeneres was hosting the Oscars in 2014 when she had an idea to click a selfie. With several Hollywood A-listers. She swooped down among the audience and gathered big names around her that included Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Spacey, Lupita Nyong’o, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence among others. No wonder it became the most retweeted photo in Twitter history (at that time) within the hour. As of today, the photo has 2.9 million retweets and 2.1 million likes.

Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘trip’ to the Oscars stage

As Jennifer Lawrence made her way up the stage to collect her first Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, she tripped on the stairs to the stage. But in true JLaw style, she laughed it off and took it in her stride. She walked up to the stage to a standing ovation and said, "You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell. That's really embarrassing." She tripped again next year on the Oscars red carpet and laughed it off amid cheers from the paparazzi and crowd around.

Leonardo DiCaprio finally wins his Oscar



Favorite Oscar Moments: The Drought is Over, Leo Wins pic.twitter.com/mxzT5PqOlu

— Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 22, 2021

One of the most known actors in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio’s luck faltered when it came to winning an Oscar . After being nominated since 1994 for four times (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Aviator, Blood Diamond, Wolf of Wall Street), DiCaprio finally made the cut in 2016 with his first Oscar for The Revenant. The audience gave him a standing ovation and the internet went into celebration mode. After literally decades of wait and wonderful performances later, DiCaprio winning the Oscar was not a small thing after all, especially for his millions of fans who cheered him on.

Envelopegate

One of the most internet-breaking moment was the mix-up of envelopes during the 2017 Oscars, when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope for the Best Picture award. A confused Beatty saw Emma Stone’s name (she had won Best Actress for La La Land the same night) and understandably, in a snafu, called out La La Land. The movie’s crew and cast came on stage and even started their acceptance speech only to be told that Moonlight, a coming of age drama with a black, gay protagonist had won the coveted prize. La La Land’s crew courteously called Team Moonlight to accept the award that belonged to them. The mix-up moment is now something of Oscars legend.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s spills ash on Ryan Seacrest