    Apple's 'CODA' wins Best Picture at Oscars 2022, first movie by a streaming service to bag honour

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    CODA won the Best Picture at the Oscars 2022. (Image credit: www.apple.com)

    "CODA" won the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards 2022 beating several top contenders including key favourite "The Power of the Dog". The emotional deaf drama won all three awards it was nominated for -- best supporting actor (Troy Kotsur), best adapted screenplay and best film.

    The heartwarming movie by Sian Heder tells the story of a teenager (Rubi Rossi, played by Emilia Jones) in United States' Massachusetts, who is caught between her musical ambitions and the responsibility of being an interpreter for her deaf family. The film casts deaf/non-hearing actors Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Troy Kotsur as her family members.

    Kotsur, who plays the father, has made history as the second deaf actor, after his co-star Matlin, to win an Oscar for acting. He is the first male deaf actor to win the coveted prize.

    This poignant film had emerged as the key challenge to Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” after bagging the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards.

    Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film's producers.

    "CODA" beat a crowded field that included "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog", "Dune", "King Richard", "West Side Story", "Nightmare Alley", "Don't Look Up", "Drive my Car" and "Licorice Pizza" to take home the coveted prize from the 94th Academy Awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Academy Awards #Coda #Oscars 2022
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 09:06 am
