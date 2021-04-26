Oscars 2021 | Frances McDormand wins Best Actress for her role in Nomadland: All you need to know

Source: Reuters

Frances McDormand won the Best Actress in Leading Role Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards for her role in the film Nomadland.

Its the second best actress Oscar for McDormand, who also won in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. That Oscar statuette was stolen at the post-show Governors Ball, though it was recovered before the night was over. She plays a woman who leaves her small town to wander the American West in director Chlo Zhaos film Nomadland.

McDormand beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day.

For the 2021 Oscar edition, the Academy had selected eight actresses who gave noteworthy performances in films released over the past year. The Oscars 2021 nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role were:

Viola Davis, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Andra Day, ‘United States vs Billie Holiday’

Vanessa Kirby, ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Frances McDormand, ‘Nomadland’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Promising Young Woman’

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman: Carey Mulligan won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman. Carey plays Cassie, a woman who has set out on a journey to avenge the death of her best friend after she was raped at a party. The film revolves around an issue that will be relevant through the ages.

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: Viola Davis won the Oscar for playing the role of the protagonist -- Ma Rainey -- in the film directed by George C Wolfe. The film dramatizes one particularly interesting and eventual recording episode from legendary Blues singer Ma Rainey’s illustrious life. The film is set in 1927 Chicago, where Ma Rainey and her ambitious horn player are invited by a white management to record tracks at Paramount studio. The film is based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman: Vanessa Kirby won the Best Actress Oscar for her playing Martha in Kornél Mundruczó’s Pieces of a Woman. The movie narrates the story of a young mother, who loses her baby during a home birth. Her determination to find out what killed her child ends up straining her relationship with her husband and mother. It is essentially the story of a woman who gradually learns to live with unfathomable tragedy.

Andra Day won the Oscars for playing Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ biographical drama ‘United States vs Billie Holiday’. The film follows Holiday who was chased by the Federal Department of Narcotics during her career peak as a legendary Jazz singer. It is based on the book ‘Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs’ by Johann Hari. Lee Daniels portrays Holiday as a victim of abuse, addiction, and state persecution, and Andra Day brilliantly transforms into woman who is heartbroken from a tumultuous love affair.