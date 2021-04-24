Oscars 2021 | Actors who can break records at the 93rd Academy Award

Source: Reuters

As the world awaits the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, which will be streamed live on ABC from 8 pm ET on April 25, 2021, several history charting and record-breaking moments are likely to unfold this year.

The Oscar 2021 nominations, which were announced on March 15, were applauded for remarkable representation, with the first Muslim actor being nominated in the best actor category and over 70 women being nominated in various categories.

Viola Davis, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, entered the Guinness World Records for most Oscar nominations received by a Black actor (female).

Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell – the two women directors who were nominated in the best director category, also share the record now for most females nominated in the particular Oscar category.

If Chloe Zhao wins, she will become the first Asian to win the best director (female). And if she sweeps all four categories she has been nominated in -- best picture, best adapted screenplay, and best film editing – she will tie with Walt Disney’s record for most Oscars won in a year by an individual.

Steven Yeun also made history by becoming the first Asian-American to be nominated in the best actor category for his role in the film ‘Minari’.

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim man to get nominated in the best actor category for his role in the ‘Sound Of Metal’. He is also the first person of Pakistan-origin who got nominated in an acting category. He will become the first Muslim man to get the best actor award if he wins in the category.

The nominations for Oscars 2021, also got Anthony Hopkins a record title as he became the oldest Oscar nominee in the best actor category for his role in the film ‘The Father’. He will become the oldest person to get the best actor award if he wins in the category.

If Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson win, they will also make history by becoming the first Black winners in the best makeup and hairstyling category for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.