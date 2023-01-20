 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscar nominations 2023: The 4 Indian films on shortlists

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

The Academy is all set to announce Oscar nominations on January 24. Here is a look at the Indian entries that could make the cut.

A still from Kartiki Gonsalves' short documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Less than a week remains for the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement. Members of the Academy have already voted for who all should be in the running for the top film prizes this year.

Shortlists for 10 categories had been announced in December -- which included four films from India. Ahead of the final announcement on January 24, here is a look at those works:

RRR

Pre-independence epic RRR was placed in Best Original Song shortlist (for Naatu Naatu) along with tracks from Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and others.

Naatu Naatu has already won two big awards -- the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award. RRR won a second Critics Choice honour for Best Foreign Language film.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in leading roles.