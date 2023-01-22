 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscar nominations 2023: When and where to watch the event live

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Oscars 2023: Will India's 'RRR', 'Chhello Show', 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' get nominations?

Oscars 2023: Nominees are all set to be announced the coming week.

Oscars 2023 nominations are all set to be announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. All eyes will be on the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

The 95th Academy Awards are especially exciting for India as four films -- RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers -- have been placed on shortlists. Viewers will know soon if the Indian entries get Oscar nominations.

Nominees for Oscars 2023 will be announced at  8.30 am ET on January 24 (7 pm, according to Indian time).

The event announcing nominees will take place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be hosted by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Oscar nominations 2023: The 4 Indian films on shortlists

Oscar nominations will stream live at http://Oscars.org, or on the Twitter, YouTube and Facebook handles of the Academy.