Oscar nominations 2023: 'RRR' sums up India's anticipation in a single emoji

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, a frontrunner for the Oscar nominations due to be announced on Tuesday, tweeted from its official Twitter account a single emoji ahead of the announcements.

With a “fingers crossed” emoji, RRR’s handle expressed the nervous anticipations as the movie may become one of the few from India to make it to the final nominations of The Academy Awards in the past two decades. "Naatu Naatu" is in the shortlist for the Best Original Song category.

As of 2022, apart from Mother India, only two Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars are Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001). Both didn’t win the prestigious award.

In 2008, AR Rahman scored two wins at the Oscars for his work on the Hollywood production “Slumdog Millionaire”, set in India, with an all-Indian cast however it was not India’s entry.

“RRR” has become a worldwide phenomenon shattering records at the box office as the movie, starring NTR Junior, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, continues to enthral global audiences.

Moneycontrol News