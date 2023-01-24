English
    Oscar nominations 2023: 'RRR' sums up India's anticipation in a single emoji

    Oscar nominations 2023: RRR song "Naatu Naatu" is in the shortlist for Best Original Song at The Academy Awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
    RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. (Image: IMDB)

    Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, a frontrunner for the Oscar nominations due to be announced on Tuesday, tweeted from its official Twitter account a single emoji ahead of the announcements.


    With a “fingers crossed” emoji, RRR’s handle expressed the nervous anticipations as the movie may become one of the few from India to make it to the final nominations of The Academy Awards in the past two decades. "Naatu Naatu" is in the shortlist for the Best Original Song category.

    As of 2022, apart from Mother India, only two Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars are Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001). Both didn’t win the prestigious award.

    In 2008, AR Rahman scored two wins at the Oscars for his work on the Hollywood production “Slumdog Millionaire”, set in India, with an all-Indian cast however it was not India’s entry.