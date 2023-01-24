Oscar nominations 2023: 'RRR' sums up India's anticipation in a single emoji

RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. (Image: IMDB)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, a frontrunner for the Oscar nominations due to be announced on Tuesday, tweeted from its official Twitter account a single emoji ahead of the announcements.

With a “fingers crossed” emoji, RRR’s handle expressed the nervous anticipations as the movie may become one of the few from India to make it to the final nominations of The Academy Awards in the past two decades. "Naatu Naatu" is in the shortlist for the Best Original Song category.



As of 2022, apart from Mother India, only two Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars are Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001). Both didn’t win the prestigious award.

In 2008, AR Rahman scored two wins at the Oscars for his work on the Hollywood production “Slumdog Millionaire”, set in India, with an all-Indian cast however it was not India’s entry.

“RRR” has become a worldwide phenomenon shattering records at the box office as the movie, starring NTR Junior, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, continues to enthral global audiences.

RRR has already scored big at the Golden Globe awards where it won the Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu” composed by MM Keeravani. It also won two honours at the Critics Choice Awards winning Best Foreign Language film and original song.

Shortlists for 10 categories at the Oscars had been announced in December -- which included four films from India.

RRR was placed in the Best Original Song shortlist (for Naatu Naatu) along with tracks from Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and others.

Gujarati film Chhello Show or The Last Film Show has also made it to the Oscars' International Feature Film shortlist.

While RRR was not on the shortlist for best foreign language film, it was eligible along with several other movies from India to be in final nominations.