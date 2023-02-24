 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Ahead of Oscars 2023, a look at all the nominations

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Oscar nominations 2023: Three Indian films -- ‘RRR’, ‘All That Breathes’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ -- are in the running for the top cinema honours this year.

A still from 'The Banshees of Inisherin', that has received nine Oscar nominations.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is all set to take place in Los Angeles on March 13 (according to Indian time). Sci-fi adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads at the pack of nominees with 11 nods, followed by "All Quiet on the Western Front", the highly-acclaimed anti-war film, and the tragicomedy "The Banshees of Inisherin".

From India, three films are nominated for the 95th Academy Awards --  RRR (Best Song for "Naatu Naatu"), "All That Breathes" (Best Documentary Feature) and "The Elephant Whisperers" (Best Documentary Short).

Ahead of the ceremony, here is the full list of nominees 

Best Actor