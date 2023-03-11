 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

What watch for at Oscars 2023? 'RRR', Rihanna and more

AFP
Mar 11, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: Assuming the correct envelopes are handed out this year, here's what else you can expect on Hollywood's biggest night.

Three Indian films nominated for Oscars 2023.

The 95th Academy Awards take place Sunday, with wacky multiverse movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leading the nominations with 11.

Late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars for a third time. His first stint ended with the infamous mix-up that saw "La La Land" accidentally named best picture in 2017.

Assuming the correct envelopes are handed out this year, here are five other things to watch out for on Hollywood's biggest night:

Rihanna and 'RRR' but no Gaga