5 biggest Oscar moments, from historic to shocking

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Ahead of this year's Academy Awards, a slice of Oscars history from 1963 to 2022.

Steven Spielberg presents Martin Scorsese his Best Director Oscar in 2007.

From Will Smith smacking Chris Rock in the face to the Moonlight-La La Land Best Picture mix-up and Martin Scorsese's first Oscar, the Academy Award ceremonies have produced many extraordinary moments over the years. Ahead of this year's event on March 13, here is a recap of five of them.

1) Sidney Poitier's Oscar

In 1963, Sidney Poitier became the first-ever Black actor to win the Best Actor Oscar -- a defining moment in the career of one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Poitier won for his lead role in Lilies Of The Field. 