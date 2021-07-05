Online casual gaming tries to pull a Netflix in India as in-app purchases rise

(Representational image) Virtual events and games are one of the ways in which line managers and HR managers are trying to build and strengthen work-from-anywhere teams.

After Netflix and other video-streaming platforms got Indians to pay for content, it looks like there’s a similar trend emerging in online casual gaming.

One indicator is the strong growth in in-app purchases for online casual games, which experts said was due to the impact of COVID-19, a shift to online transactions and the emergence of more gamers, especially women.

According to Prashanth Joshua Mandapalli, CEO of Mobius, a game development company, revenue from in-app purchases increased 51 percent in FY21 and is expected to stay at 50 percent in FY22.

In the casual gaming segment, Rs 36.2 billion came from advertisements and Rs 24.1 billion from consumer spending in FY21, according to a recent KPMG report on the growth of the online gaming market.

Games like PUBG and Ludo King have helped transform gaming in India, KPMG said. It noted that PUBG, one of the most popular games, registered lifetime in-app purchase revenue of $40-50 million in India before it was banned in the country.

Strong spending after pandemic

Mandapalli said in-app purchases will be a “huge segment even in the post-pandemic world.” The average revenue per user from such purchases has grown from $3 per month before the pandemic to $4.2 after the pandemic, he said.

“In the last six months, our in-app purchases have gone up 3x. The pandemic has definitely a role to play because it has confined all of us into our homes and what it has done is it has gotten some non-gamers to try out online gaming,” said Keerti Singh, cofounder of Hitwicket. “While the younger guys were anyways playing games, a lot of people in the 25-35 age group started to try out games. Also, people can play mobile games for 10 minutes three times a day without any time commitment.”

She said that when it comes to in-app purchases, many youngsters are playing games. But when it comes to monetisation, if platforms are able to engage and attract the earning class, monetisation would be natural.

Playing games to unwind

Singh cited the account of a user who is a young father.

“We were looking at some data and saw that this guy, who is a head in some tech company, had spent Rs 50,000 in 10 days. He wrote a mail to me and said that he is in a high-intensity job where he’s expected to give solutions to the clients. And this is why he looks for quick de-stress sessions by playing online games,” Singh said.

On Hitwicket, a mobile cricket game, Singh said the average spending by a user who is 18 and above is about $15 per month and it is $25 per month for the 25-35 age group.

Gaming platform Octro sees a similar trend.

Manav Sethi, global chief marketing officer at Octro, said Teen Patti, which is played by 150 million people, recorded a nine-fold growth in paying users in 2020. As much as 95 percent of its revenue comes from in-app purchases, 2 percent from ads and the remainder from real-money games.

Casual games are wooing women

It’s not just that more Indians are paying for online games – women are also spending more to play online.

“Women have been the biggest differentiator in these pandemic times. In-app purchases have been driven by women,” said Mandapalli of Mobius.

For Tambola, one of Octro’s games, 80 percent of the players are women, Sethi said.

As more users get on board and the participation of women increases, significant growth is expected in-app purchasing revenue.

Dependence on ads

“We had maybe 200 million gamers last year and slowly these gamers started appreciating the value of in-app purchases and started putting in money on online games. But the gamer population has exploded very rapidly in the last one and a half years. So, now there’s 300 million new gamers,” said Mandapalli.

This is helping to reduce dependence on ad revenue, he said. Next year and going forward, dependency on revenue from ads will come down further, said Mandapalli.

KPMG noted in its report that in-app purchases in India are lower than the global average because of the aversion to pay for online gaming and the abundance of free games. However, strong trends of monetisation via in-app purchases at scale are starting to emerge in the Indian market, it said.