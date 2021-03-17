One more movie channel enters TV space, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood to go live from April 1

The television audience in India with about 33 Hindi movie channels to watch will see a new channel go live soon.

Broadcaster Viacom18 has expanded its Hindi movies cluster with the launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood. It is due to go live on April 1 and will be a 24 hours Hindi movie channel.

So far, the production house has has three movie channels including Colors Cineplex, Colors Kannada Cinema and Colors Gujarati Cinema.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said that the new channel will strengthen its share in the Hindi movie genre.

The channel which will be available on DTH and cable platforms including DD FreeDish will offer 90s films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Dil, Kachche Dhaage to latest ventures like Chhalaang, Padmavaat, Student of the Year 2, Andhadhun, among others.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the movie genre saw 10 percent viewership growth last year with weekly viewing minutes going up from 217 billion in 2019 to 238 billion in 2020.

Besides viewership, the movie genre saw one of the highest growth in ad volumes last year. Data from BARC showed that ad volumes on movie channels grew by nine percent in 2020 from 322million in 2019 to 350 million last year. In the overall ad volume share, the movies genre share last year grew to 23.4 percent as compared to 20.9 percent in 2019.

While the above data looks promising for the movies genre, it is important to note that TV viewership also saw significant changes last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a result of which many viewers stayed inside their homes.

This shift in events led to TV becoming the preferred medium for Indian audience.

However, during the unlock phase movies genre continued to see significant viewership. BARC data revealed that weekly viewing minutes during the unlock phase or between July and September last year was higher in 2o20 with 245.8 billion weekly viewing minutes as compared to 232.4 billion in 2019 during the same period.

While movie channels are one of the most popular forms of entertainment for Indian viewers, only time will tell if COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will gain traction among viewers.