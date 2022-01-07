MARKET NEWS

One Impression raises $1 million, investors include Olympian Neeraj Chopra

The influencer marketing platform saw participation from over 30 investors.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST
(Representative image)

Influencer marketing platform One Impression has raised over $1 million from a pool of investors including Olympian Neeraj Chopra, stand-up comedians Zakir Khan and Kanan Gill, and lifestyle influencer Masoom Minawala.

The other investors include former Karandeep Anand, former VP, Head of Business Products, Meta, MamaEarth's CEO and Founder Varun Alagh, Anupam Mittal CEO of People Group, among others.

In addition to the above-mentioned investors, the funding round also saw participation from Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Games, Akshat Rathee, Founder of Nodwin Gaming, among others.

One Impression plans to use the investment in offering better product solutions for both brands and creators, accelerate hiring and scale operations both in India and key global markets.

Along with India, the brand has a presence in US, UAE, Nepal, among others.

The company will also be investing in building further creator growth and monetization opportunities.

The company which has over 6.5 million creators is aiming for 10x growth in the coming years, said Apaksh Gupta, the company's CEO and Co-Founder.

"The creator economy is currently in its golden hour and we want to drive the ecosystem forward," said Gupta.

Investor Varun Alagh, CEO MamaEarth said, “I have personally seen creators play a strong role in driving consideration for brands and the trend is only bound to grow from here."
Tags: #Business #MamaEarth #Meta #Neeraj Chopra #Zakir Khan
